Plan ahead! Virginia DMV will be closed Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — If you’re waiting until Saturday to get your DMV businesses done, you’d better adjust those plans. All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) customer service centers will be closed this Saturday, August 4.

The closure will “enable the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) to move the state’s mainframe services to a new supplier’s location,” according to the agency. “While the mainframe is down, customers will also not be able to conduct transactions on dmvNOW.com. Web service will be restored as soon as VITA completes the move.”

DMV did not provide an estimate on when the systems would be back up and running.