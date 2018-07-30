Judge expected to make ruling in Cumberland landfill debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A Cumberland County judge is expected to decide Tuesday on whether or not to grant an injunction to stop a proposed landfill in the county.

Cumberland County planners recently voted to rezone and allow the proposed Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility to be built on the far eastern edge of Cumberland County, just off Route 60.

Following the vote, a citizen filed a lawsuit to stop the project.

He's calling for a referendum on the matter to appear on the November ballot.

The judge is expected to rule on that issue on an August 23 hearing.

At a recent hearing, some neighbors openly worried how the landfill would impact air quality, water quality, and traffic.

Jerry Cifor, Senior Vice President of County Waste of Virginia, said his company's goal was to be a good neighbor. He added if landowners were worried about well water being affected, they'll conduct well sampling and monitoring for adjacent properties.

He said the proposal includes noise and lighting limits, Route 60 improvements, and focuses on eliminating odors.