× 240-unit apartment complex slated for Brandermill area

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — After launching several projects in Midlothian, a local apartment developer is branching out into Chesterfield County’s Brandermill area for his latest deal.

Guy Blundon of CMB Development said he’s planning a $30 million, 240-unit apartment community on 11 acres at 5411 Commonwealth Centre Parkway near the Commonwealth Centre Parkway and Route 288 interchange.

“When you think of the number of rooftops being added nearby, along with the area’s strong commercial growth, it was ideal for apartment development,” Blundon said.

CMB is under contract to purchase the land from Richmond-based construction firm EDC, which has owned the property since 2001, according to county property records.

Accustomed to doing deals in the county’s Midlothian section, this is Blundon’s first development in the Brandermill section, which is undergoing a wave of new multifamily and single-family development.

“We’ve been very active in Midlothian for years,” Blundon said, touting his 120-unit The Atlantic at Charter Colony age-restricted apartment development completed in 2006; and the 320-unit The Park at Salisbury apartments that was completed in 2004.

Dubbed Commonwealth Apartments, plans call for the construction of four apartment buildings, which will vary in height due to the topographical grade of the property.

“There’s going to be a four-story and three-story building, and another set of two buildings that’s going to be four and five stories and include elevators,” Blundon said. “We want to be able to offer a diverse set of housing on the site.”

Other site amenities include a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with a pool, volleyball and bocce ball courts, 30 garages for enclosed residential parking and a dog park. Blundon added the development will also include several trails, with plans to tie them into the area’s pedestrian network.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.