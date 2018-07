RICHMOND, Va – Jinky Ebarle Tweedie and Meadow Davis demonstrated how to roll traditional Filipino lumpia. The egg roll like food is one of the many offerings that will be available at the 13th annual Filipino Festival. The Festival takes place on Friday, August 10th from 5pm – 10pm and on Saturday, August 11th from 10am – 8pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Woodman Rd.

http://filipinofestival.org/