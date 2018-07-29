Flash flood warning: Heavy rains inundate roads in the Outer Banks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC -- Folks vacationing in the Outer Banks experienced more storms that prompted extreme flooding Sunday.

Emma Smith captured video of drivers navigating flooded streets and parking lots along Beach Road in Kill Devil Hills Sunday afternoon.

A flash flood warning was extended through 9:15 p.m. for northeastern Dare County after the National Weather Service said 3 to 5 inches of rain -- with an additional 1 to 3 inches possible -- had fallen Sunday.

"More heavy rain and thunderstorms are currently moving over the warned area," officials said.

As a result, officials said numerous roads were inundated and that some had become impassable due to high water.

"Also, there has been several cars stalled in high water on roadways," National Weather Service officials warned. "As a reminder, please do not drive through flooded roadways, turn around don’t drown!"

Locations that will experience flooding:

Kill Devil Hills

Nags Head

Manteo, Colington

Whalebone

Jockeys Ridge State Park

Roanoke Island Festival Park

Wright Brothers National Monument

Nags Head Fishing Pier

Avalon Pier

Outer Banks Fishing Pier

National Weather Service Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Public warned to stay out of Outer Banks waters over bacteria concerns

Last week state officials told the public to stay out the water over excessive bacteria concerns after heavy rainfall.

State recreational water quality officials issued a swimming advisory for all of Dare and Currituck counties because heavy rains have caused flooding of streets, yards and housing that resulted in the Town of Kitty Hawk pumping floodwater into the ocean.

On Wednesday, additional towns and communities from Nags Head to Corolla pumped floodwaters to the ocean, according to a press release.

“Waters impacted by these storms can contain elevated levels of bacteria that can make people sick,” said J.D. Potts, manager of the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program. “Floodwaters and stormwater runoff can contain pollutants such as waste from septic systems, sewer line breaks, wildlife, petroleum products and other chemicals.”

Since the impacts are likely widespread, it is not possible to post signs in all areas.

