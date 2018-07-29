5 juveniles arrested after breaking into car in Chesterfield neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Five Juveniles were arrested early Saturday morning after Chesterfield police said they broke into a car on Victoria Park Way, then attempted to run.

Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Jeffrey S. Katz said in a Facebook post they are "grateful for the alert citizen who summoned us to the area after seeing suspicious activity." He also said larcenies from autos, especially in unlocked cars, are some of the police department's "most frustrating challenges."

They urge everyone to lock their cars to avoid becoming the next victim.

Tony Easter learned that lesson the hard way. He also lives on Victoria Park Way, and said about three years back someone got into his unlocked car and took some change.

"You feel like you've been invaded when someone comes into your car," said Easter.

Charlene Hopkins, President of the Meadowbrook Farm Neighborhood, said police monitor the area due to previous break-ins the neighborhood has seen in the past.

"We have maybe one or two break-ins and usually it's cars during this season... and especially when it gets warm," said Hopkins.

Hopkins said Saturday morning's arrests is evidence that police are working to get those numbers down.

She said the most important thing neighbors should do is let police know if they see anything suspicious.

"They will protect you if you call them and let them know this is happening, and my goal is for our neighborhood is if you see anything or hear anything, call them right away," Hopkins said.

If you have information about a crime that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.