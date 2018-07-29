Frequent rain may cause flooding this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain chances dropped this weekend with the storms turning much more scattered, but we will return to a wetter pattern for most of this week.

Moisture from the tropics will stream up into the Mid Atlantic. Various disturbances will keep the chance of showers and storms around each day. Due to the muggy air, any storm that develops will produce very heavy rainfall.

The chance of rain is pretty high Monday. It won't rain the entire day, but we should see some occasional clusters of showers and storms track through the area. Rainfall may exceed an inch where the rain persists.

Rain chances will continue the entire week, but should trail off a bit towards next weekend. Over the span of this week, the frequent showers and storms could cause rainfall totals of over three inches. Localized poor-drainage flooding will be possible.

