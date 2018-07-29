Ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach mother arrested for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The ex-boyfriend of a missing Virginia Beach mother of four has been arrested on murder charges.

Bellamy Malaki Gamboa, 39, was last seen at her home near Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach on Sunday, July 1, according to police.

Virginia Beach Police arrested 41-year-old Lamont Johnson for second-degree murder on Sunday. Police said the crime happened on July 1, but have not confirmed if the charges are in connection to Gamboa's disappearance.

Additionally, Johnson was charged with four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, WTKR reported.

Johnson is the father of Gamboa’s twin infants and the pair lived together even though they were no longer together, WTKR reported.

Johnson is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Critically Missing Adult Alert expires

A Critically Missing Adult Alert issued by Virginia State Police for the missing mother expired earlier this week.

Gamboa’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

Police described Bellamy as an Asian woman who is 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and “Bellamy” tattooed on her right ankle.

The FBI joined the Virginia Beach Police Department in their search for the missing mother earlier this month.

The agency said while they are not the lead investigators, they are assisting the VBPD search through investigative and technical assistance.

The FBI did not provide further details on how they are helping investigate.

Friends and family search for missing mother

Friends and family members organized searches in hopes of finding Gamboa through their "BRING Bellamy HOME" Facebook page.

“She needs to be home with her babies, you know,” friend Tiffany Hazley told WTKR on July 8. “This is just not really making a lot of sense right now.”

Hazley said it was completely unlike Gamboa to just disappear.

“It’s not anything that she would do to jeopardize the situation where she would not be here to watch her older children grow up or her younger kids grow up,” Hazley said.

