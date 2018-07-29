Photos show man with gun in waistband robbing Henrico Family Dollar

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect that robbed a store near the Richmond Raceway Complex Sunday morning.

Henrico Police said officers were called to a business in the 400 Block of E. Laburnum Avenue for a reported robbery at 11:20 a.m.

Surveillance images show the suspect walking up to the counter. Police said he demanded money from the register.

Officers said a handgun was visible in the suspect’s waistband.

Police said the man, who made off with an undiscolosed amount of cash, was last spotted getting into a dark-colored SUV headed east on Laburnum.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30s to early 40s, about 5 feet 10 to 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hat, red T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

If you have information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.