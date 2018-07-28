Teen prodigy hopes to award 1,000 backpacks to needy kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – As children in Central Virginia start thinking about the start of the school year, one teen prodigy wants to make sure every child has what they need to succeed in the classroom.

Elijah Coles-Brown's Dreamers Imagine Productions is teaming up with the Richmond Virginia Chapter National Action Network and the Carol Adams Foundation for the Thousand Book Bag Campaign.

The initiative hopes to fill 1,000 backpacks with school supplies and clothing for children and adults in need.

“We are accepting bookbags and school supplies at our many drop-off locations,” Coles-Brown said. “Our main drop-off location is at Sharon Baptist Church, but we are also accepting them at Richmond City Police Department, at Bits and Pixels in Carytown, St. John Baptist Church, and many other locations.”

You can drop off school supplies, clothes or a monetary donation at these locations through the week:

Sharon Baptist Church: 500 E. Laburnum Ave. Richmond Va 23222

(You can donate anytime Monday-Saturday from 12PM-3PM)

(You can donate anytime Monday-Saturday from 12PM-3PM) St. John Baptist Church: 4317 North Avenue ,Richmond, VA 23222

(You can donate at anytime Monday-Friday from 11AM-2PM)

(You can donate at anytime Monday-Friday from 11AM-2PM) KMJ Budget Taxes: 2705 Byron Street, Richmond, VA 23223

(You can donate at anytime on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 12PM-2PM)

(You can donate at anytime on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 12PM-2PM) Brewer's Cafe: 1125 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA 23224

(You can donate anytime Monday-Sunday from 7AM-7PM)

(You can donate anytime Monday-Sunday from 7AM-7PM) Bits and Pixels: 2930 West Cary Street, Richmond, VA 23221

Richmond Police Department: 200 West Grace Street Richmond, VA 23219

Style by Zahra: 7431 West Broad Street Henrico, VA 23294

The donations will be handed out rain or shine at Sharon Baptist Church on Laburnum Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 4.