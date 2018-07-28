Official: Gunman killed 4 before killing himself

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Five people are dead in what investigators believe could be a murder-suicide at a nursing center and a nearby home in southern Texas, an official said.

Police in Robstown, near Corpus Christi and the Gulf of Mexico, said they were called to a shooting at the Retama Manor Nursing Center around 7 p.m. Friday.

There, they found three people dead with gunshot wounds, including someone investigators believe was the shooter, Robstown city secretary Herman Rodriguez said.

Police then found two other people dead with gunshot wounds at the suspect’s home, Rodriguez said.

Investigators believe that the deaths may be murders and a suicide, Rodriguez said.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the dead, whether or how any of the five victims were acquainted, or possible motives.

The dead included two males and one female at the nursing center, police said.

“Our hearts go out to the victims’ families and the residents, visitors and employees at Retama Manor who experienced this tragedy,” Robstown Police Chief Erasmo Flores said in a news release.

Robstown is a city of about 11,000 people roughly 120 miles southeast of San Antonio.