Rain chances drop this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- There were clusters of storms around Friday afternoon and Friday night, but this weekend will feature many dry hours and a slight drop in humidity. However, some scattered storms will still be around at times.

A cold front is stalled across southeastern Virginia. This will keep the chance of rain a bit higher in eastern and southeastern Virginia. A disturbance will pass through into Saturday evening, and this will trigger some scattered storms across parts of the metro. Not all areas will see rain.

Another impulse of energy will be in the area on Sunday, keeping the chance of scattered storms around.

Moisture from the tropics and the Atlantic will stream into the area this week. It will remain muggy with chances for storms each day. Due to the high humidity, storms that develop will unleash heavy downpours.

Highs will be in the 80s and lows will be near 70°.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links