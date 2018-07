Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHORT PUMP, Va. – The lights are back on after a generator malfunction knocked out power Saturday afternoon to nearly 3,000 homes and businesses in Henrico County.

Dominion Energy said outage impacted Short Pump near Three Chopt Road and Short Pump Park around 2 p.m.

That caused some stores without power to close.

About 2,800 customers were in the dark for a time, but officials said their power was restored about an hour later.