HeArt & Soul Brew Fest pairs soul food with craft beers

RICHMOND, Va. -- The third annual HeART & Soul Brew Fest took place at Hardywood Park Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.

The event featured: "Dope Music. Urban Art. Craft beers. Soul Food."

Organizers said the free, family-friendly event was created to help introduce the urban population to craft beers.

The HeART & Soul Brew Fest was sponsored by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Unlocking RVA, Ryano Graphics, MMG Photo Booth, Serving Up Change and Team Excel and benefits JP Jumpers and Shalom Farms.