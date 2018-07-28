HeArt & Soul Brew Fest pairs soul food with craft beers

RICHMOND, Va. -- The third annual HeART & Soul Brew Fest took place at Hardywood Park Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m.
The event featured: "Dope Music. Urban Art. Craft beers. Soul Food."
Organizers said the free, family-friendly event was created to help introduce the urban population to craft beers.
The HeART & Soul Brew Fest was sponsored by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Unlocking RVA, Ryano Graphics, MMG Photo Booth, Serving Up Change and Team Excel and benefits JP Jumpers and Shalom Farms.
37.564569 -77.457355