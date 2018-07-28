Body found after semi plunges off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Divers have located one body after a tractor-trailer ran off the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel during a storm Friday evening.

Authorities said the crash, which involved a van and a tractor-trailer, happened at mile marker 12 southbound around 6:30 p.m., WTKR reported.

The tractor trailer plunged into the bay on the west side of the southbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island, officials said.

Divers entered the water around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and notified the Coast Guard that they had spotted the body around 8 a.m. However, divers were only able to confirm one victim despite reports of two people inside the tractor-trailer because of poor visibility.

Coast Guard Petty Ofc. Ronald Hodges told the Daily Press crews were continuing to search for a second body.

The tractor-trailer was recovered around 3:30 p.m., but officials said they have not yet been able to recover the body from the cab.

The victim's name has not been released.

Weather advisories were in place for the CBBT Friday night and the maximum safe speed on the bridge was 35 mph.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.