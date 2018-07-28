Driver killed, another injured in South Richmond accident

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are on scene investigating an accident that left one dead and another injured in South Richmond Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Broad Rock Boulevard near Jervie Drive for a single-vehicle crash just before 10 a.m. Police say that that two victims were transported to a local hospital and that the driver of the vehicle has died from their injuries.

Both the crash team and the forensics unit are currently investigating the scene.

This is a developing story.