Police nab 5 juveniles after Chesterfield neighbor spots ‘suspicious activity’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities credited an alert neighbor for helping officers catch five juveniles accused of stealing items from a car in a Chesterfield neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened just after midnight along Victoria Park Way off Country Manor Lane in the Meadowbrook Farm neighborhood.

Col. Jeffrey Katz, Chesterfield’s Chief of Police, said officers caught the fleeing suspects who had run from the scene.

“I’m especially grateful for the alert citizen who summoned us to the area after seeing suspicious activity. Policing is a partnership. Please lock your cars, call us if you see something suspicious – and we’ll do our part!” Katz posted.

Additionally, Katz called thefts from vehicles, especially unlocked cars, some of the department’s “most frustrating challenges.”

If you have information about a crime that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.