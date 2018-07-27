× Weekend Events: A List Music Calendar

RICHMOND, Va. —

Innsbrook After Hours, Nelly, Saturday, July 28, gates open at 5 pm, The Roots perform Saturday, August 4, gates open at 3 pm. Details http://innsbrookafterhours.com/richmond-concert-schedule/

The Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Summer Jam 45th Anniversary Celebration Featuring: Suggesting Rhythm + Magnolia, Saturday July 28. Doors open 5:30pm. Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters, Wednesday August 8, Doors open 6:30pm, details http://thebeacontheatreva.com/shows-2/

The Greater Richmond Convention Center (Grand Ballroom) Summer Jam Day Party Dance & Show featuring Johnny Gill Performing Live with Special Guest Be’La Dona, Sunday, July 29, 3pm. For Reserve Table Seat Tickets and More Information Call 804-510-9999. Tickets Available Online at BrownPaperTickets.com or JSAffair.com. Reserve Table Seat Tickets $75..00.

Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center presents Twenty-one-time Grammy® Award-winning country music superstar Vince Gill Sunday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale visit etix.com or call 800-514-3849, or at the Dominion Energy Center Box Office.

Altria Theater: Sisters United: It’s Our Time starring Yolanda Adams, Stephanie Mills, MC Lyte and Avery Sunshine is coming to Altria Theater Tuesday, September 11, 7:30 p.m. General public tickets at the Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center box offices, online at www.etix.com, or by phone at (800) 514-ETIX (3849).

The 70’s Classic Soul concert is the coming together of soul music legends…Russell Thompkins Jr. and The New Stylistics, The Manhattans, Wil Hart of the Original Delfonics, Blue Magic and The Dynamic Superiors. Join as they perform their most memorable hits and re-live the decade of classic soul R&B. October 13, 7 pm. Tickets (800) 514-3849 and etix.com

The Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond is pleased to announce the 2018-2019 season representing a journey of insightful, educational, and international programming. The Modlin Center features international artists from Israel, Egypt, China, Mongolia, Greece, Canada, and Ireland. Subscriptions ticket sales are now on sale at www.modlin.richmond.edu, the Modlin Center box office, or at 804-289-8980. Single tickets will go on sale Monday, August 6, 2018 at 10am.

The St. Elizabeth Jazz and Food Festival, 2712 2nd Ave Richmond, Saturday, August 4, noon – 7:30 pm. The festival presents a selection of the jazz genre’s most acclaimed local artists, food court, Beer & Wine Garden, Kids Zone, church tours and prizes and give-aways. Details call 804-329-4599 or visit https://www.steliz3c.com/

Richmond Jazz Festival, August 9, Hardywood Food Truck Court; 10 at the Hippodrome Theatre; 11 – 12, Maymont. For more information visit https://richmondjazzfestival.com/