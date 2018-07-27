Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Patricia Morrison the Director of the Department of Labor and Industry Registered Apprenticeship program says that more than 200 Virginia businesses are using the Virginia Registered Apprenticeship Program to train their workforce. She gave information about how individuals looking for an apprenticeship and businesses can get involved with the program.

For more information you can visit the Department of Labor and Industry at 600 E. Main St. or give them a call at 804-786-1035 or go to https://www.doli.virginia.gov/

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND INDUSTRY}