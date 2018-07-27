× Mechanicsville man found dead in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Investigations are underway for a suspicious death in Hanover Thursday night.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., The Hanover County Sherriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death on the 8000 block of Dunwoody Road.

Once on scene deputies located an adult male victim with obvious signs of trauma.

Upon arrival, Hanover Fire-EMS pronounced Sylvester Eugene Boyd, 47, of Mechanicsville deceased.

Investigators are evaluating all evidence in this case and are working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the actual cause of death.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile device to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.