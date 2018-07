RICHMOND, Va – Christian Bolar is just 10 years old but knocked our socks off performing LIVE in our studio! The 6th grader from Elko Middle School in Henrico County performed “Lovely Day” and “Pressure.” Christian will be performing at the 1,000 Book Bags Campaign event on August 4th at Sharon Baptist Church located at 500 East Laburnum Avenue in Richmond. The event runs from 1pm – 5pm.