Q Barbeque closes original Midlothian location

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Central Virginia’s most celebrated barbecue restaurants is closing its original location. The award-winning Q Barbeque has closed its restaurant located at 2077 Walmart Way in Midlothian.

“After being at this location for almost 10 years we were unable to come to terms with our landlord on a renewal,” a restaurant spokesperson posted on Facebook. “We are very grateful to have had the privilege to serve our community with great BBQ, gracious service and big smiles. We have chosen to re-focus our company efforts on our other Richmond-area locations.”

Q Barbeque restaurants remain open on Virginia Center Parkway in Glen Allen and Fribble Way, off Hull Street, in Chesterfield.

The closing of Q Barbeque’s Midlothian location comes weeks after restaurant founder Tuffy Stone was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

“In 2004, Tuffy attended his first barbecue competition and found himself hooked. Though early cooks were humbling, to say the least, Tuffy redoubled his efforts and gradually became one of the most formidable competitors on the circuit,” his Hall of Fame bio read. “He has earned Grand Champion titles in nearly every major barbecue competition including back-to-back wins at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, Grand Champion at the 2015 Kingsford Invitational, and his history making run at the Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational. In 2016, Tuffy and his Cool Smoke BBQ Team made history at The Jack, becoming the only team to ever win the contest three times and the only team to take home back to back top prizes.In addition to his place atop the competition barbecue circuit, Tuffy served as a judge for Destination America’s Barbecue Pitmasters for 5 seasons, traveled the world, including cooking for the troops in Kuwait and teaching classes at Meatstock in Australia and New Zealand, and cooked twice at the prestigious James Beard House in New York City.”

Q Barbeque closed its Short Pump location in late 2017.