Pies & Pints comes to The Fan

RICHMOND, Va. — With a Whole Foods store rising across the street, a new-to-Richmond pizza and beer joint has opened on Broad Street in the Fan.

Pies & Pints held the grand opening this week for its new location at 2035 W. Broad St., which opened quietly May 7. It’s the first Virginia outpost for the brand, which has 15 restaurants spread throughout Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Alabama, and Kentucky.

The Broad Street spot is a franchise owned by Stan Warr, who also owns a Pies & Pints establishment in Morgantown, West Virginia. He spent more than $1 million to overhaul the 3,800-square-foot space, which had been vacant for years and formerly housed an office supply store.

