× Racist graffiti found at football field leaves Hanover school leaders ‘disgusted’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — An investigation is underway after racist graffiti was discovered on and around the football field at Patrick Henry School in Ashland, Va. While it was unclear when the graffiti was initially discovered, images were shared with CBS 6 via social media on Friday.

“We are disgusted by the vandalism that was discovered at Patrick Henry High School. Without question, Hanover County Public Schools does not tolerate racist, vulgar, profane, or obscene language or conduct,” Hanover Schools spokesperson Chris Whitley said. “This is an isolated incident and does not represent our students, division, or community.”

He added any student found to be responsible for the graffiti would face “appropriate disciplinary consequences.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.