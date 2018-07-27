Muggy conditions will fuel strong storms with heavy rainfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will help trigger clusters of thunderstorms into Friday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for areas near and north of Interstate 64.

Storms will unleash torrential downpours and some flooding is possible. Some storms will produce large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Isolated severe storms are possible outside of the watch area.

The threat for thunderstorms will decrease after midnight.

