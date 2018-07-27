× Richmond Police to participate in region-wide DUI checkpoints

RICHMOND, Va. — So far this year, more than 200 drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence in Richmond.

That’s why the Richmond Police Department – in coordination with law enforcement agencies from throughout the region – will be conducting DUI checkpoints in multiple areas from Friday night into Saturday morning. Mobile patrols will also be dispersed across the city looking for drivers who may be impaired.

Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield, New Kent, and Powhatan County will all have checkpoints – marking the first time region-wide efforts have been conducted on the same evening. Virginia State Police and Virginia Commonwealth University Police will also participate in enforcing checkpoints.

“This is one of many operations the Richmond Police Department conducts as part of our Vision Zero campaign,” Sgt. Jonathan Nathanson said.

The Vision Zero campaign, a worldwide effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injurie, was launched in Sweden in in the 1990s and has since spread across Europe and major American cities.