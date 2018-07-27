Driver who hit firetruck on I-95 charged with DUI

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was arrested and charged with DUI after police said he crashed into a firetruck on Interstate 95.

The firetruck was blocking an accident scene on I-95 south in Stafford.

“[A Stafford Sheriff’s Deputy] observed a silver vehicle crash into a firetruck blocking the right lane of the interstate,” a Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “[The deputy] began walking towards the scene of the crash when he observed the driver exit the vehicle. When the driver saw the deputy approaching, he got back into his vehicle and drove away.”

The deputy caught up with the driver around mile marker 133.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jaydee Hutchinson, of Alexandria, was arrested.

“Hutchinson was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on charges of DUI, hit and run, driving suspended, refusal of DUI test, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “No one was injured as a result of the crash.”

