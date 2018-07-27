Watch Tom Cruise force James Corden to skydive: ‘Oh my word!’

James Corden just went to literal new heights in his quest to be one of late night’s most over-the-top hosts.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Late Late Show,” Corden enlisted the help of stunt-loving leading man Tom Cruise to go on a one-of-a-kind skydiving adventure.

In the segment, the pair head to the sweltering California desert so Corden can learn first-hand what it’s like to put your life on the line for good entertainment.

Cruise, of course, knows well what that feels like. The “Mission: Impossible” star has a well-noted love for doing his own stunt work in his films. He even injured himself while filming the latest installment, which comes out Friday.

As has been noted in press ahead of the movie’s opening, “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” features a skydiving scene that Cruise performed himself after going through training.

In his segment with Corden, presumably because he received training for the film, Cruise is able to make his jump solo. Corden, meanwhile, was strapped to another person — a man named Danny, whose abilities Corden is less than confident about.

“We’re not skydiving into Margaritaville,” he deadpans. “I want someone who looks like they know what they’re doing.”

Spoiler alert: Danny and Corden do fine. And Cruise proves once again why he’s one of the most dedicated action stars Hollywood has ever seen.