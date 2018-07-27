RICHMOND, Va – Friend of the show Elijah Coles-Brown stopped by to tell us about his 1,000 Book Bags Campaign. His Dreamers Imagine Productions is working on the project in collaboration with the Richmond Virginia Chapter National Action Network and the Carol Adams Foundation to provide book bags, school supplies and clothing to children and adults for this coming school year.

Rain or Shine this event is taking place Saturday, August 4th at Sharon Baptist Church located at 500 East Laburnum Avenue in Richmond from 1pm – 5pm. For more information visitwww.dreamersimagine.com