Crews searching near Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel after tractor trailer crashes into water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -- A tractor trailer went overboard the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Friday night.

The Coast Guard was notified of the crash at 6:45 p.m, according to WTKR.

Authorities say the crash happened at mile marker 12 southbound around 6:30 p.m. and involved a van and a tractor trailer. The tractor trailer appeared to have gone overboard the west side of the southbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

Five people were in the van, and they are expected to be treated and released from the scene.

The crash caused heavy guardrail and curb damage to the bridge, and CBBT maintenance crews responded to the site to make emergency repairs.

Coast Guard stations Cape Charles, Little Creek and Air Station Elizabeth City, along with other agencies, are currently searching the area near the bridge-tunnel.

The bridge had a posted speed limit of 35 mph due to heavy rains at the time of the crash.

CBBT Police are still investigating the crash with help from the Virginia Beach Police Department, Coast Guard and Northampton County Police Departments.

The left southbound lane of traffic has reopened, and drivers should expect major delays. Authorities say both lanes should be open by Saturday morning.

There is currently no information available about the driver of the tractor trailer.

This is a developing story.