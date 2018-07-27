Carytown Burgers & Fries moves in as Nacho Mama’s exits neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Carytown Burgers & Fries will stay in Carytown.

Last year the restaurant’s owner learned he would have to vacate the building at 3500 West Cary Street, where he’s dished out burgers and fries to Carytown shoppers since 1999, in order to make way for a new development anchored by a new Publix grocery store.

At the time, Carytown Burgers & Fries boss Michael Barber circulated a petition hoping to convince the powers that be to let his restaurant stay put. But when it became clear that was not going to happen, a neighboring restaurant’s owner stepped up to help.

For more than 20 years, Raul Canto’s restaurant — Nacho Mama’s — has served Mexican food at 3449 West Cary Street.

Canto recently got married and decided to move to Florida.

Instead of being a long distance boss, he determined it would be best to sell his space to Barber and Carytown Burgers & Fries.

“We are now moving… which is fabulous,” Barber said. “We’re kind of marrying the two brands… to create a better experience for our customers.”

In addition to his regular menu items, Barber said the new Carytown Burgers & Fries will keep Nacho Mama’s margaritas, salsa, and hot wings on the menu.

“It’s going to be a nice fusion of Carytown Burgers & Fries with some of the top Nacho Mama’s award-winning menu items,” Canto said.

Staffs from both restaurants will merge into the new restaurant.

“We want to make this transition as seamless as possible, so it doesn’t affect other people’s lives,” Barber said.

Nacho Mama’s is scheduled to close at the end of August.

The new Carytown Burgers & Fries is scheduled to open in the old Nacho Mama’s space in mid-September.

Carytown Burgers & Fries locations in Short Pump and Lakeside will remain open during the transition.