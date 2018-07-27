“America’s Night Out Against Crime”

RICHMOND, Va – Colonel Jeffrey Katz and Corporal Matthew Rogers from Chesterfield County Police Department stopped by to tell us about what they have planned for the 35th Annual National Night Out. Tuesday, August 7th, residents are encouraged to lock their doors and go outside and spend time with their neighbors and police officers for National Night Out.” There will be special events like block parties and cookouts across Chesterfield.

You have until Tuesday, July 31st to register your event. For more information go to http://www.chesterfield.gov/nationalnightout/.