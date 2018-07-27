Police ID driver killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a man who died after an early morning crash Thursday in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in the 8000 block of Qualla Road around 6 a.m.

A Hyundai sedan driven by 53-year-old of Alfred J. Bingham was on Qualla Road near Newbys Bridge Road when ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a tree, police said.

Officials said Bingham was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

“The investigation indicates that Bingham, of the 10700 block of Trailwood Drive, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash,” police said.

Officials said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.