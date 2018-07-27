Balding man with knife holds up 7-Eleven in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who robbed a 7-Eleven store in Henrico early Wednesday morning.

Henrico Police officials said officers were dispatched to the 7-Eleven in the 11400 block on W. Broad Street for a robbery at 1:20 a.m.

“A white male entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money,” officials said. “The victim complied, and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”

Police said the man was last spotted heading north toward Pouncey Tract Road.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 50-60 years old with white, balding hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, dark pants and a yellow shirt with a Brazilian flag or logo.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

