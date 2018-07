× Virginia history in the palm of your hand

RICHMOND, Va – Kathy Spangler the Executive Director of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution stopped by to walk us through the new Virginia History Trails App. The app has 20 themed trails and allows tourists and locals to look up location specific historical stories. You can find out more and download the app at https://www.americanevolution2019.com/programs/virginiahistorytrails/.