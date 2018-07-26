Van crashes into Chesterfield County laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – There were no injuries Thursday after a van crashed into a laundromat in the Meadowdale Shopping Center in Chesterfield County.

Police said at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers responded to the A-Ok Laundry laundromat in the 4100 block of Meadowdale Blvd.

Officials said a driver parked the van in front of the business. When the driver got out of the vehicle, officials say the can rolled forward, over the curb and stuck the building.

There were no injuries.

A building inspector responded to the scene to assess the damage.

Police say the building was not seriously damaged and charges will not be filed in the incident.