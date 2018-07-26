× Police seek man accused of masturbating outside of Chesterfield school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a man accused of touching himself inappropriately outside a Chesterfield County school Wednesday night.

The incident happened during non-school hours at Bellwood Elementary, where students returned to school this week to begin the year-round school pilot program.

An adult female reported hearing a noise at the window. When she approached the window, she says she saw an unknown male masturbating outside.

The man is accused of then fleeing from the school, located in the 9500 block of Dawnshire Road, on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 16-20 years old and wearing a white T-shirt.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.