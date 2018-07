RICHMOND, Va – Dr. Peter Miller from Colon & Rectal Specialists, Inc. sat down with Greg to talk about the new guidelines for colon cancer screenings. Dr. Miller talked about the importance of earlier screening and why the American Cancer Society moved the recommendation from starting at age 50 to 45.

You can find out more at https://www.cancer.org/latest-news/american-cancer-society-updates-colorectal-cancer-screening-guideline.html