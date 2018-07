RICHMOND, Va – Roger Reynolds from CJ’s Thumb’s Up Foundation joined us to talk about the annual CJ the DJ’s Boogaloo. This family-friendly event will feature a full line-up of musicians along with food trucks, beer a 50/50 raffle and lots of family fun. The proceeds benefit CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation.CJ The Dj’s Boogaloo is Saturday, July 28th from 1 to 9-pm at Center of the Universe Brewing Company in Ashland.

http://www.cjstuf.org/