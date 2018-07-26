× Historic rehab center taking shape along O Street

RICHMOND, Va. — A once-stalled historic rehab in Church Hill is nearing the finish line, marking an end to a years-long effort by local couple John and Benedicte Whitworth.

Construction is on track to wrap up by October on the block of 19th-century rowhouses along O Street between 25th and 26th streets. Work resumed in November to restore and enlarge the homes from their original 650-square-foot footprints to 2,000-square-foot units that mix old and new elements.

After a falling out with their original developer, the Whitworths took on that role last year and assembled a team that includes UrbanCore Construction, Architecture AF, Village Bank and One South Realty Group.

The group’s effort, which began in March, has taken shape in the enlarged seven units and a new eighth unit on the western end of the block. An old corner store space at the corner of O and 26th streets was converted into a 2,400-square-foot residence that remains occupied.

