RICHMOND, Va – Richmond based band “Dividing Face” rocked the studio this morning. Garrett Lamb, Sonny Mao, George Odom and Dan Geddie are known for their energetic live arena style shows. They performed “Get Up.” You can see the band perform live Sunday, July 29th from 2-7pm and on Saturday, August 4th at the “I don’t Know Sports Grille” on West Hundred Rd. in Chester.

https://www.facebook.com/DividingFace