× Deputies: Heroin dealer arrested after long-term drug investigation

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – An accused heroin dealer was arrested Saturday morning after a long-term drug investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the last several months, the unit have been investigating 30-year-old Michele Marie Deavers and her involvement in selling heroin and fentanyl in Stafford County.

The Special Investigations Unit learned that on the morning of July 21, Deavers was traveling into Stafford from the City of Baltimore with a quantity of heroin.

Deputies arrested Deavers on an outstanding drug warrant during a traffic stop in the area of Brooke Road and Mount Hope Church Road.

During the traffic stop, deputies discovered opioids and crack cocaine, according to officials.

Deputies say a search warrant at Deaver’s residence uncovered drug paraphernalia and evidence indicative of drug distribution.

She has been charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic and possession of a controlled substance. Deavers was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.