City leaders: Redskins can go if Training Camp deal doesn’t change

RICHMOND, Va. – Washington Redskins training camp kicked off for the sixth year with Richmond city leaders speaking out about the future of the team’s preseason preparation in the River City.

The controversial 2012 deal ties the team to Richmond through 2020, and multiple city leaders told CBS 6 that if the conditions of the a new contract do not change, the team will likely be looking for a new place to hold training camp.

The public has expressed most indignation over a clause of the original eight-year contract between the team and Richmond’s Economic Development Authority that puts the city on the hook for an annual $500,000 payment to the NFL team – in exchange for the team to hold camp in Richmond.

In 2016, the Washington Redskins are valued at $2.85 billion, in the top 10 of Forbes’ 50 most valuable sports team, according to the Washington Post.

City residents and officials have said that money would be better used to fix school buildings or potholes.

Mayor Levar Stoney’s office told CBS 6 they have met with the Redskins front office to begin talks about a contract beyond 2020. Officials said those conversations were “frank,” and the mayor’s office said they will not support a new camp deal that includes cash contributions from the city to the team.

Officials said training camp brings excitement to Richmond each year, and they appreciate what the Redskins have done in the community. With two and half years remaining on the current contract, the mayor’s office said they will continue negotiations.

The Post recently reported that Redskins General Manager Bruce Allen declined to comment on the status negotiations with the city on a new training deal. The Post cited sources who said the team does not plan to leave the current contract early and is not yet exploring other options.

In a rarity in the city of Richmond, every member of City Council voted in favor of a resolution that said council will not support a renewal of the current contract beyond 2020 unless conditions of the deal change.

“I hear about concerns with the Redskins deal, all the time,” said Kristen Larson, 4th district councilwoman. “Even Redskins fans who are residents of Richmond realize this was just not a fiscally sound deal for the city. . . It was touted as this huge windfall of tax revenue and benefits to local businesses, and we just haven’t seen that pan out.”

"In my 14 years on council, my vote for this deal was the worst decision that I have made. As far as I am concerned, they should begin looking for an alternative site because I am not interested in them staying here past 2020," said City Council President Chris Hilbert, who was on City Council when the original training camp deal was approved.

At the Bon Secours Facility Thursday, you would be hard pressed to find anyone in burgundy and gold who wants to see the team go.

Two longtime fans, who said their names are Mr. O and Redskins Bob, badly want training camp to stay in their hometown; however, they said in the long run, a new deal would benefit both the city and their team.

"I think the citizens would be more likely to approve of [training camp] if they did something like that. They'd appreciate it; I'd love to see them keep coming," they said.

Redskins training camp in Richmond continues through August 14th.