Chef K Gets *Zesty in the Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va – Great friend of the show and new restauranteur Chef K stopped by to show us a healthy and delicious way to use all of the seasonal vegetables growing right now. You can find more from Chef K at the new Chef K Tavern in Williamsburg or go to https://chefkcooking.com/

Savory Barley Salad

2 cups barley

Vegetable broth (optional)

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 cup fresh or frozen corn

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

¼ cup sliced green onion

¼ cup chopped fresh banana peppers

½ English cucumber, diced

½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped

1 Tbsp capers

Cook barley according to package directions, replacing vegetable broth for water, if desired – for a flavor boost. Set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, sea salt and garlic powder. While whisking briskly, gradually add olive oil a few drops at a time, into a steady stream until thoroughly combined. Add barley, corn, tomatoes, green onion, banana peppers, cucumber, olives and capers. Gently toss until completely coated with olive oil mixture.

Serves 6-8