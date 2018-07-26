Chef K Gets *Zesty in the Kitchen

RICHMOND, Va – Great friend of the show and new restauranteur Chef K stopped by to show us a healthy and delicious way to use all of the seasonal vegetables growing right now. You can find more from Chef K at the new Chef K Tavern in Williamsburg or go to https://chefkcooking.com/
Savory Barley Salad
2 cups barley
Vegetable broth (optional)
¼ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ tsp sea salt
¼ tsp garlic powder
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 cup fresh or frozen corn
1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
¼ cup sliced green onion
¼ cup chopped fresh banana peppers
½ English cucumber, diced
½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted and chopped
1 Tbsp capers
Cook barley according to package directions, replacing vegetable broth for water, if desired – for a flavor boost. Set aside to cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, sea salt and garlic powder. While whisking briskly, gradually add olive oil a few drops at a time, into a steady stream until thoroughly combined. Add barley, corn, tomatoes, green onion, banana peppers, cucumber, olives and capers. Gently toss until completely coated with olive oil mixture.
Serves 6-8