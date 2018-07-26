× Canadian company to create 140 jobs at shuttered Hanover mill

RICHMOND, Va. — One hundred forty jobs will be created when Cascades Inc. opens a “lightweight recycled container board operation” where Bear Island Paper Mill once operated in Hanover County, according to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

“This investment and the 140 jobs it will create is a major win for Hanover County and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” the governor said in a statement following the announcement. “International companies continue to choose the Commonwealth for its world-class workforce and outstanding infrastructure. The location in Hanover County offers Cascades a turnkey facility ready for the company to install equipment and put a shuttered asset back into use, creating good jobs for Virginia workers in the region.”

Citing “difficult market pricing, challenging cost fundamentals, and declining demand,” Bear Island Paper Mill announced it would close its newsprint mill in 2017, impacting some 165 workers.

Canada-based Cascades Inc. “produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibers.” The company’s CEO said the Hanover location fits well with Cascades’ goals.

“In addition to the paper machine that is particularly well suited for conversion, the Bear Island site is strategically located for raw materials and logistics,” Cascades CEO Mario Plourde said. “It also offers a platform for future development. We expect Bear Island facility to be a highly competitive asset that will significantly contribute to the success of our containerboard operations.”