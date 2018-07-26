× BrewHaHa Craft Beer Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — In the spirit of Virginia Craft Beer Month, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture formerly the Virginia Historical Society is hosting its second annual “BrewHaHa” craft beer festival on Saturday, August 4. The event features Virginia breweries, live music, and food. A new VIP event, “Battle of the Brews”, will showcase Richmond-area breweries’ renditions of a historic beer recipe from the museum’s collection.

The VIP Battle of the Brews is 4:30 – 6 pm and general admission to the main festival is 6:00 – 9:00 pm. Participating Breweries: Isley, Ardent, Castleburg, and Canon & Draw. There will also be a special appearance by Black Heath Meadery. Tickets are $40 and Includes: admission to Battle of the Brews (4:30-6:00 pm) with the opportunity to try all historic brews and mead from Black Heath Meadery, access to the main festival featuring 10 Virginia breweries and two Virginia cideries (6:00-9:00 pm) with eight 3 oz. pour tickets, a commemorative tasting glass, and access to live music and food concessions. Also, enjoy free after-hours admission to special museum exhibitions The Commonwealth and the Great War and Inside Looking Out: The Art of Queena Stovall. Additional pour tickets will be available for purchase. Attendees must be 21 years of age or older. All guests must have a ticket. No smoking, coolers, or outside food or drink. The event will take place rain or shine. For more information visit https://www.virginiahistory.org/