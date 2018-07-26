AMBER Alert: Missing 17-year-old last seen at Va. motel

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. — Police have issued an AMBER alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen at a motel in Virginia on Wednesday.

Officials said Grace Olivia Galliher is believed to be in extreme danger after she was abducted by 52-year-old Richard W. Tester on Tuesday in Britol, Tenn.

Police said the pair were last seen in a motel in Pulaski, Virginia. Officials said they are believed to be traveling north in a 2004 navy blue Chevrolet trailblazer with Tennessee tag B7101V.

Galliher is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

Tester is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes, 5 foot 9 inches, weighing 150 pounds and wearing glasses.

I-81 passes through Pulaski. The county is just about three and a half hours from Richmond via interstate.

If you have information that could help investigators, call call the FBI’s Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’S Office at 423-279-7331.

