Gunman threatens woman at Chesterfield stoplight

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are looking for the gunman who threatened a woman at a stoplight early Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at about 2 a.m, at the intersection of West Hundred Road and Curtis Street in Chester.

“[She] reported that as she awaited the traffic light to cycle at the intersection of Curtis Street and West Hundred Road an unknown black male approached with a gun and demanded her to get out,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The citizen then sped away unharmed.”

The gunman ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

Police described the gunman as between 17 to 20 years old.

He wore a black hoodie with white strings pulled tight to conceal his face.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.