3 Marines transported to hospital after vehicle crash at Fort A.P. Hill

Fort A.P. Hill, Va. – Several Marines were injured Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle crash at the Fort A.P. Hill army base in Caroline County.

A group of 13 Marines from Camp Lejeune were leaving small arms training in a 7-ton vehicle when it slid down an embankment.

Officials said ten Marines were treated by other Marines on post. Three Marines were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

There was no word on the extent of their injuries, but officials said they are expected to be OK.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m., according to a Fort A.P Hill spokesperson.

Officials believe wet road conditions caused the vehicle to skid down the embankment.

Areas of rain moved through Central Virginia Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moved closer to the coast.

