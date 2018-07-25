× The HeART and Soul Brew Fest

RICHMOND, Va. — The HeART and Soul Brew Fest is back at Hardywood Park, with art, music, food, craft beers. merchandise vendors and new this year, Yoga, beats & Brews with BareSoul featuring DJ Eas3 form 12- 1 p.m.. The free event is Saturday, July 28th from 1-9 p.m . Parking is limited so organizers suggest using Uber or Lyft.

Entertainment Line Up at the Brew House Stage include:

1 – 2p DJ Marc

2 – 3p DJ Nobe

3 – 4p The Legacy Band

4 – 5p Markus Gold

5 – 8p DJ Lonnie B

8 – 9p DJ Ron P

At the Tap House: 2 – 4 p.m. RVA Creative Vibe Lounge featuring Jess Wuz Here and artists from The Writers Den

Featured Food:

Mama J’s, Croaker’s Spot, Mini Bar RVA, Soul Ice, RVA Street Foodies, Inner City Blues, Jus Cukn’, Hawks BBQ, Ruby Scoops Ice Cream

Mo’s Sweet Mini’s, Taste Good Jamaican, Chef Keva of Feedshine

Artists include:

Jason Ford of Nosaj Authentics, Eddie Johnson of Belspring Apparel, Jay Bordeaux, David Rose, Atarah Sheba

Heart and Soul Brewfest is Sponsored by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, Unlocking RVA, Ryano Graphics, MMG Photo Booth, Serving Up Change and Team Excel and benefits JP Jumpers and Shalom Farms. For more information email heartandsoulbrewfest@gmail.com or for ticket visit https://www.facebook.com/events/467883546972057/